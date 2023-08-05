If your birthday is today: Don't sign up for something that stresses your budget. Balance and integrity will be necessary when faced with unreliable people. Aim to nurture what's good in your life. Make peace a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You can stretch your mind and think big, but ultimately, be practical and do what will benefit you most. Do your own thing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Focus on each task and ignore what others are doing. Attention to detail is essential. Get the results you require to make your next move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get the collective point of view before heading in a direction that has its flaws. Refrain from changing anything that isn't in dire need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Paint an innovative picture of what you plan to do next. Don't expect everyone to like the changes. Do your best to accommodate others, but not at the expense of disappointing yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make judgment calls based on facts. Invest more time and money into the lifestyle that makes you happy, but don't overspend.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Deal with shared expenses, commitments and matters that can disrupt your life. A sensitive alternative will be difficult.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Rethink your strategy regarding investments, handling money and what you can offer. Don't let others influence the decisions you make for yourself. Don't pay for others' mistakes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Attend a reunion and the information you gather will enrich your life. A positive change looks profitable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Simplify your life, make plans that aren't taxing, stick to a budget and surround yourself with people you love. Protect yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Someone will lure you down a path that can taint your reputation. Make plans that feed your intelligence. What you put out you will get back twofold.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let anyone guilt you into something. Put your efforts into personal goals that offer a positive alternative to any negative influence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't trust others to lead you in the right direction. A choice will encourage development that can influence your long-term goals.