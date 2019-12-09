Event: “Holiday Grande” 2019 Tour, Jim McDonough and His Orchestra & Singers
Time/date: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $29-$48. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at www.FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.PianoFavorites.com
Tidbits
- The concert features International Steinway Concert and Recording Artist Jim McDonough, a professional 14-piece orchestra, a cast of singers and dancers and sets and costumes.
- After stints as a high school band director, cruise ship entertainer and air traffic controller, Monticello, Iowa, native McDonough began selling his piano music in gift shops throughout Eastern Iowa. Today, his CDs are available in stores across the country and through his website.
- In eighth grade, an accident nearly ended his musical career. A falling piano crushed three fingers on his right hand. McDonough emerged from two hours of surgery with pins in his fingers and tiny fractures across his hand. Through more than a year of physical therapy, he kept playing with a cast on his right hand and concentrated on improving his performance with his left hand. In ninth grade, instead of a car, McDonough bought a Steinway grand piano to celebrate how far he’d come.
- In 2010, McDonough was honored by the legendary piano maker Steinway & Sons, who named him to its worldwide artist roster. As a Steinway Artist, he joins an exclusive international list of the most accomplished and discriminating performing artists, including classical pianist Lang Lang, jazz star Harry Connick Jr., pop artist Billy Joel and icons Irving Berlin and Cole Porter.
- For the past 12 years, McDonough’s holiday tour has benefited Camp Courageous of Iowa, a year-round respite and recreational facility for individuals of all ages with disabilities.
- Other Iowa stops on the tour will include Anamosa, Ottumwa, Davenport, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Cedar Falls.
Quotable, from Jim McDonough
“We’ve put together the grandest ‘Holiday Grande’ yet. It’s elegant, it’s exciting, it’s filled with spectacular musical arrangements, and it benefits a wonderful organization.”