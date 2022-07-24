Hardcover Fiction
1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. The It Girl, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
4. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
6. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown,
7. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
9. Upgrade, Blake Crouch, Ballantine
10. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
11. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
13. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
14. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
15. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, Mark Leibovich, Penguin Press
7. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
10. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
11. Tanqueray, Brandon Stanton, Stephanie Johnson, St. Martin’s Press
12. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
13. Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy, Henry Kissinger, Penguin Press
14. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
15. France: An Adventure History, Graham Robb, Norton
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
13. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
14. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
15. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Berkley
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
5. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Cuba: An American History, Ada Ferrer, Scribner
8. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
11. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine
12. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
13. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
14. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
15. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
Mass Market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace\
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
10. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
3. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
9. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
11. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
12. The Fort, Gordon Korman, Scholastic Press
13. Minecraft: Guide to Combat, Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Random House Worlds
14. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
15. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
Young Adult
1. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
7. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
10. Our Crooked Hearts, Melissa Albert, Flatiron Books
11. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
15. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Two Dogs, Ian Falconer, Michael di Capua Books
5. The Pool (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
7. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
8. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
11. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
12. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
13. Camping (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
14. Where’s Waldo? The Fantastic Journey, Martin Handford, Candlewick
15. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
Children’s Series
1. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
