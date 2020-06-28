Not having a summer movie season is a strange feeling.
Most new releases have been moved later in the year, if not wholesale delayed until 2021, and that leaves precious little for those who appreciate a little popcorn with their action scenes.
Way back, which seems like a decade ago — in March, I saw the way things were headed and decided it might be time to rewatch some classics that I haven’t seen in years and dig into a few movies that I’ve not had the pleasure of experiencing.
With little rhyme and even less reason, I took on the task of watching at least one movie per week. I’m sure you won’t find it surprising that, tub of air-popped buttery goodness in hand, I usually managed more than one.
Here are a few of the highlights and, because no randomly selected batch of cinema can all be “tears in the rain,” one low-light, as well:
“Mutiny on the Bounty” (1935): I’ve never had a chance to take in this early cinematic version of the classic “Bounty” tale. Any version of “Bounty” lives or dies by the performance of ship’s captain, Lt. Bligh, and Charles Laughton doesn’t disappoint. His imperious sneer and not-unearned abundance of self-confidence makes for a surprisingly complicated villain.
Though, I must say, Anthony Hopkins’ turn as Bligh in 1984’s “The Bounty” might be my favorite. And the rechristened HMS Bounty Klingon Bird of Prey from “Stark Trek IV” remains my favorite version of the ship.
“Vast of Night” (2019): If you want to see what filmmakers can do with a little bit of cleverness and a minuscule budget, I suggest popping open “Vast of Night,” currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Taking place in a small U.S. town in the 1950s, it’s anchored by strong performances, better atmosphere and a tracking shot that has to be seen.
“Little Women” (2019): Inevitably, at a time like this, you find yourself catching up on all the things you’ve missed the past few years. And “Little Women” was a real standout.
It doesn’t hurt that Louisa May Alcott’s tale is ridiculously engaging in its own right, and Greta Gerwig crafted a remarkable adaption with this most recent version. It might just be my favorite, though I’ve yet to see the 1933 version.
“The Dead Zone” (1985): It has been a long, long time since I partook of this Stephen King adaptation, and my IMDB rating certainly showed that.
Going off some incredibly vague memories of when I saw it at least two decades ago, it was sitting at a five out of 10. Today, I’m proud to say it stands at an eight.
Christopher Walken turns in a nearly perfect performance, and David Cronenberg proves he’s the perfect mix of weird and grounded for a story about a man who gains psychic powers from a car accident.
And the scene of the hockey team falling through the ice is one of the most chilling shots put to film.
“Transylvania 6-5000” (1985): Wow, 1985 sure had some highs and lows.
I would watch Jeff Goldblum read the phone book if given the chance, but given the option to watch him in this movie one more time, I would heartily decline.
I chose it due to a years-old recommendation from a friend, and though I’ve got a soft spot for horror comedies, I couldn’t find a single redeeming quality throughout.