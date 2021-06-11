“The Conjuring” series returns with “The Devil Made Me Do It” — although with a bit less bite the third time around.
Based on a true case of demonic-possession-turned-murder in 1981, the film sees the Warrens involved in the trial of Arne Johnson.
The film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor and Sarah Catherine Hook. It is directed by Michael Chaves.
“The Devil Made Me Do It” boasts the typical terrific chemistry between Wilson and Farmiga. Chaves directs a few memorable sequences of horror to boot — but they fall short of the highs of the previous films directed by James Wan.
You always are glued to the screen when Wilson and Farmiga are on a case. Chaves and company find ways to develop these characters in creative ways.
Wilson’s Ed Warren is in a critical health condition in the film. This condition adds extra tension to the horror sequences. The stakes are more personal for Ed and Lorraine. This invests the audience even more.
Other players are great. O’Connor does a fine job as the demon-possessed Johnson. He is dedicated to highlighting the physical and mental impairments as a result of his possession. His relationship with his girlfriend, played by Hook, is another emotional grip. This said, I would have liked to see a more definitive conclusion to their story.
I was worried about the departure of Wan behind the camera. I consider the “Conjuring” films as modern horror classics. This is in strong part due to his masterful and creative use of tension-based filmmaking.
Chaves manages to cook up a bombastic opening sequence, as well as a more character-oriented finale sequence. There are some well-shot and directed scenes of terror, but few quite match the ones of the previous films.
This one left less of an impression on me than several scenes of the first two. Perhaps this is due to the more in-your-face scare approach that Chaves takes. There aren’t many scenes that are stuck in my head afterward this time.
That’s not to say the film does a poor job in the scare department, but it has a ridiculously high bar to match. The underwhelming antagonist of the film is perhaps a root cause for this downgrade. The villain entity isn’t very intimidating when you get to see her. She doesn’t compare to the more psychological entities of the first two.
Despite the lack of Wan’s creative framing of scares, the film coasts by on the performances, character development and chilling true story. It’s a joy to see the Warrens on another adventure together — even if it doesn’t quite measure up to what’s come before.
I give “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes. The film is playing in theaters and is available on HBO Max through Sunday, July 4.