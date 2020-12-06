My partner and I purchased, and for lack of effort at hiding our intentions, exchanged holiday gifts in November. This was for admittedly selfish reasons. Why wait until Christmas or Hanukkah when we could reap the benefits of the other’s present, well, now?
Michael is a kombucha drinker, gritty and tart like the fermented tea he routinely purchases.
Kombucha’s ancient Chinese origins only added to its hipster allure following its introduction in the mid-2000s to American consumers.
I could best describe the concoction’s flavor as a packet of Sour Patch Kids dissolved inside apple cider vinegar, followed by an aftertaste of ginger beer and cayenne pepper. This palate would suggest that kombucha tastes like drain cleaner, but the method by which it ferments is all too natural.
Into a vat of sweetened tea, the brewmaster places a SCOBY, an acronym for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeasts. Of course, each SCOBY is unique like a wayward child, but the gelatinous mass often bears a resemblance to creamy, liquified brains. Even the name SCOBY sounds unpleasant, like “scab” or “scabies.”
I made the hapless error of believing that because Michael loves the acerbic refreshment, he would be equally enamored with brewing it inside a mason jar on his countertop as God intended. I purchased him a starter kit.
Michael is an Iowan and a “nice” one at that. He is too polite to admit he harbors a revulsion to the fact that his favorite beverage comes from a gooey booger with jellyfish tendrils. The SCOBY could be described as a mucous mushroom hocked onto the pavement by a tobacco user.
Michael dodged the issue using the Midwestern war tactics of avoidance and strawmen.
“How is your kombucha doing?” I asked periodically.
First, his apartment was too chilly, he said, then the lighting too intense. Michael later relocated to the family farmstead to care for his ailing grandmother. Conveniently, he forgot the jar.
After Michael exceeded the recommended 10-day brew time, I suggested he put the vessel inside his refrigerator to slow the process. Michael became convinced that the miasmas of withered vegetables would waft into the jar. By delaying, the dilemma posed by the gift would solve itself.
I would have to brew this myself. As an early Christmas present, I ordered glass bottles, hoping we would have fresh cinnamon and pomegranate kombucha to sip on by a glowing fireplace.
Granted, there have been cases of people poisoning themselves when they fermented their tea in a lead-glazed ceramic pot or enabled their SCOBY to sprout a colony of anthrax. But I am not one of those butterfingers.
While I was busy focusing on Michael’s libation, the carpets in my apartment grew into a sorry state. I have two cats who enjoy puking on them and leaving clouds of fur in their wake.
Michael suggested that I purchase a robot vacuum, a proposal I rejected. I’ll do it later when the dust bunnies soar like tumbleweeds between the legs of the dining room table. Besides, those devices are an admission of laziness and the ultimate expression of self-indulgence.
I purchased a Roomba on Black Friday. Michael paid for half of it. My floors look great.
Meanwhile, a gloopy tumor festers in a corner of my kitchen. But when this witches’ brew is complete, I am convinced it will be filled with holiday spirit.