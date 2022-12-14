If your birthday is today: Sticking to the truth will help you achieve your goal this year. Engage in activities that eliminate stress. You will make better decisions if you keep up with whatever is trending.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Have patience with others, but don't take on responsibilities that belong to someone else. Take precautions when faced with controversy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Challenges will be easy for you to handle. Share your vision with people who can help you. Mix business with pleasure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Volunteer and you'll meet someone interesting. A proactive approach will ensure you get things done on time and to your liking. Do something that reflects the spirit of the season.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one and resolve differences. Keeping the peace will help you next year with the hope of good things to come. Anger will not help you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take the high road if someone spews negativity in your direction. A kind word will make a difference and help change the atmosphere in the room. Put your energy into tidying up loose ends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A little cheer with clients, colleagues or a loved one will get you in the festive spirit. Volunteer to help those in need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think about what's happening around you. Be safe instead of sorry. Question everything before you shift into high gear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Update your skills to fit today's trends. You have plenty to gain if you set a course that takes you from beginning to end.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stick to your plan regardless of what others do. By putting your heart and soul into things that matter, you'll get meaningful results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't disclose your feelings. The way to bring about change is through positive action and hard work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Walk on eggshells. It will be easy to disrupt domestic situations if you don't choose your words wisely. Focus on being helpful and patient.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep life simple. Don't change anything that's not necessary. Clear up time-sensitive business. Touch base with an older friend.
