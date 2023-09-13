Actress Marilu Henner has hyperthymesia, aka highly superior autobiographical memory, which allows her to recall in precise detail all the events in her life. Around 60 people worldwide share this ability.

Seems that for some folks who contract COVID-19, the immune system has such an overactive memory, too. Four recent studies shine light on how immune system inflammation triggers long COVID-19 and how it persists.

Recommended for you

Tags