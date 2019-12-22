I am an unabashed cinephile, though I have not always been one. In fact, it’s one of those interests in my life that’s ebbed and waned like an absurdly oversized moon in a 1980s film.
It all started, though, with my dad and Friday movie night. Every available Friday, we’d fire up the VHS — or Betamax, for the first couple of years — and watch some classics.
It was a win-win situation: We enjoyed “2001: A Space Odyssey” in the comfortable confines of the Frenzel abode, and my dad didn’t have to drag a 3-year-old to the theater.
In later years, though, I came to appreciate the theater viewing experience despite — and sometimes because — of its many pitfalls. There’s nothing quite like walking through those doors into the dimly lit confines of the silver screen to get in the mood for a motion picture.
A lot of people have some pretty legitimate complaints about the experience. And, many of those complaints center around the young generations.
I, too, have felt the frustration of a bright, meme-laden phone screen in a dark theater directly in my viewing angle. Or of someone loudly talking about Cardigan Backyardigan’s latest jam behind me.
But on a recent weekend, my wife and I attended two movies: “Knives Out” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Both provided a subtly different theater experience to what one might find at “Avengers: Endgame” or “Hobbs & Shaw.”
I’m not exactly sure what clued me in to the difference, but I believe it might have been the lady who — upon returning from a bathroom break — shuffled into no less than three aisles and asked no less than three people if she had previously been sitting there.
Or, maybe it was the person down the row to my right who kept asking a movie-mate, “What did he just say?”
My certainty was cemented, though, by the gentle sound of snores and the occasional gurgle coming from a couple of rows ahead of us.
We were in the land of the baby boomers, and the combined age of the crowd most likely came close to equaling the length of the Mighty Mississippi, itself gurgling southward a scant few miles away.
Had someone uttered that new social media darling, “OK, boomer,” I’m pretty sure 75% of the audience would have sadly shaken their heads before walking out to their cars and listening to some Clapton on the way home.
But for me, all of it enhanced the experience. Not only were we watching some excellent movies — both were at least a 7 out of 10 — but I also was doing so in the company of a cherished loved one. It brought back all those cozy memories of years gone by.
And, while my dad has never been one to fall asleep during a movie, he has been known to rest his eyes on occasion — with an accompanying snore and gurgle to accompany it.