Hospitals and doctor’s offices can be scary places for kids, so to help reduce that fear, UnityPoint Clinic and the University of Dubuque Physician Assistant Program are teaming up to host Teddy Bear Clinics.
They will be in association with the Dubuque Farmer’s Market and Kids Expo -- Dubuque County.
Children and families are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal to the event. Kids will get hands-on experience with common medical equipment in a fun, stress-free way to ease anxiety when they go to the doctor.
Events will take place:
8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14: Dubuque Farmers Market, corner of Iowa and 11th streets.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Kids Expo -- Dubuque County, Grand River Center, Port of Dubuque.