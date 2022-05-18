If your birthday is today: Budget wisely and keep your possessions and assets protected. Avoid giving others too much personal information. Make yourself clear to avoid mistakes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take care of details personally. Don't let anyone meddle in your affairs. A pick-me-up will help you put things in perspective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will take advantage of you if you aren't careful. Back away from anyone trying to manipulate you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Learn as you go. An innovative approach to your responsibilities will pay off if you don't go overboard physically or financially.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) The best way to get things done is to do them yourself or get others to do them by offering kindness and incentives.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep life simple and stay within budget. You have plenty to gain if you adjust to the world around you and make the most of what you have. Don't give in to emotional manipulation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be careful what you wish for when dealing with domestic matters. Disagreements will leave you unsettled. Do your best to practice kindness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll come up with good ideas. Bask in the glory and enjoy the moment. Share your joy and good fortune with others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Practicality will win out, so don't take a risk or believe everything you hear. Do your due diligence regarding a proposal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A simple, modest attitude will carry you further than a risky venture. Look at the logistics of anyone's offer before making a move. Put more time into taking care of your home and family.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Trust the facts, not what someone wants you to believe. Focus on your health and physical well-being. Healthy eating and a fitness routine will build confidence and courage.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stick to the truth and avoid being scrutinized. Don't get involved in activities that can lead to overindulgence or wrongdoing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A problem will surface if you are overindulgent. Gauge your time and use your tools, skills and experience to get to your destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.