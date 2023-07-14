My oldest friend, Joe, and I met in kindergarten in Cranford, New Jersey, in the late 1950s.
We fished on the banks of the Rahway River, which ran behind Joe’s house and included many parks as it wound through town. Joe’s father took us fishing in his rowboat, which had the name “River Lady” emblazoned on its stern. I remember we liked to row side by side. I was thrilled about being with my best friend, each of us grasping an oar with our small hands, rowing in perfect rhythm over the brown, slow-moving water. What’s left of the rowboat is now hanging in Joe’s brother-in-law’s garage in Florida.
The Rahway River was important to all the neighborhood kids. For Joe and I, the Rahway was one of our best friends: the rowboat, fishing, and collecting crayfish, frogs, turtles and whatever critters lived in and around it.
During the winter, sleigh riding and ice skating were key events. We’d park my new Flexible Flyer (circa 1965) at the top of High Street hill, where I lived with my parents and three sisters, and came roaring down the hill and through the woods almost to the river near Droescher’s Mill. The infamous sled (still intact) now hangs on the wall in my garage, and on the underside of the Flyer you can find my name and Cranford address, written painstakingly by a young boy. We almost froze our toes off, and we loved it.
In junior high, Joe and I moved on to more ethereal matters like chess club, although I never won a match. In high school we continued in marching and concert band, having both started years before. Both of us played the clarinet and often practiced together playing duets. We also shared the same clarinet teacher for private lessons and liked to do Jerry Lewis imitations of him playing — sometimes we could be “bad.”
We survived high school and in 1972, we went our separate ways to college — Joe to New England and me to the Midwest.
We kept in touch over the years. We didn’t see much of each other; we were each busy raising our families and continuing our careers. He had been a groomsman at my wedding in New York in 1988, and five years later my wife Kate and I attended Joe and Nancy’s wedding in New Hampshire. Then, during the pandemic, many years later, both Joe and I ended up retiring; he from his career in IT and me from my work in publishing.
Now that we both had the time, I invited Joe to visit me in Dubuque, and so he booked his trip for early June. There was just one problem. Three weeks before his scheduled arrival, I took a spill on my bicycle and fractured my hip. In the spirit of my youthful adventures, I had initially planned an active itinerary for Joe’s time in Dubuque. My intention had been to spend time on the golf course, play tennis, and go bicycling and hiking on Heritage Trail. However, I had to change course and provide more sedentary activities.
I thought my new plans with Joe would be disastrous, but that turned out to be completely wrong. Our short drive to Eagle Point Park followed by a halting stroll on the River Walk were awe-inspiring with their grand views of the Mississippi, allowing us to reminisce about growing up on the Rahway. Another day we took a ride on the river with the American Lady Cruises. We sat on the top deck and enjoyed the river breezes and the warm sun, and that evening, my wife joined us for dinner at Brazen, which was lively and full of delicious fare.
The day before Joe left, he and I took a ride up to Balltown and had lunch at Breitbach’s, the oldest eatery/bar in Iowa. The food was plentiful and scrumptious. The nearby lookout was breathtaking. We capped that off with a trip to Field of Dreams and then to Betty Jane’s back in Dubuque for ice cream. It doesn’t get any better than this.
Revisiting these Dubuque and surrounding landmarks with my oldest friend allowed me to reexperience this beautiful area that I have called home for a quarter of a century. When Joe was on his way back to New Hampshire, I thought of how lucky I am to call him a friend. As surely as the rivers flow, we’ll be friends forever.