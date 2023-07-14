My oldest friend, Joe, and I met in kindergarten in Cranford, New Jersey, in the late 1950s.

We fished on the banks of the Rahway River, which ran behind Joe’s house and included many parks as it wound through town. Joe’s father took us fishing in his rowboat, which had the name “River Lady” emblazoned on its stern. I remember we liked to row side by side. I was thrilled about being with my best friend, each of us grasping an oar with our small hands, rowing in perfect rhythm over the brown, slow-moving water. What’s left of the rowboat is now hanging in Joe’s brother-in-law’s garage in Florida.

Goldberg is a freelance writer from Dubuque. Email him at larrytotalbook@gmail.com.

