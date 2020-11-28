We hear a great deal in the New Testament that God’s kingdom is within you; it is among you and it is at hand.
That’s not a metaphor to just dream about but one to really choose and imagine today. Those great commands, “Love God and love your neighbor,” are the centerpiece of this kingdom living.
It calls for a better and bigger awareness — not only radical but also revolutionary love. We like love that is soft and easy, but real, enduring love is anything but that. It’s a real commitment to hard work.
We hear too, “there is a time for everything.” We have our time for planting, mowing and shoveling, and that is love. And there’s a time for distancing, masking and washing, and that, too, is love.
Our love for the family is pretty clear: We would do anything. But for the kingdom, sometimes not so much. And yet, that’s what is needed.
That is where real faith takes us, to a love that needs our participation, up front and behind the scenes, just going the distance whatever the cost.
Revolutionary love, will s-t-r-e-t-c-h us beyond our comfort. It will ask heroic sacrifice. It will have some dying before any rising. Loving God and loving our neighbor are one whole. The one doesn’t happen without the other. It just doesn’t.
Kingdom living is a mindset and should inspire us especially during these days when great demands are made on our life.
Even as many of us “do less,” we can “become more” as we turn our heart-thinking toward the whole of our neighborhood, city, church, school and home.
Really following Jesus demands greater awareness and kindness. How do our choices and actions impact others? When do my individual rights (and wants) take a back seat to the rights (and needs) of others, especially health needs that can be life-saving?
During these days of thanksgiving we can be very thankful for all we do yet have. And we can lean toward gratitude for all we do yet hope for.
Each of us has a relational life that connects us not just with favorite people, but with everyone. A recent Gospel put before us the ultimate statement for our eternal kingdom living: “What you have done for the least of these, you have done for me.”
Some weeks ago, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol offered a keen insight. He said that we should make no mistake about it: We are NOT all in the same boat, but we ARE all in the same storm.
Our real labor of love these days must be our outreach with kindness and care. Who are the least among us who need to feel united in a circle of hope?
Our Thanksgiving needs our giving in order to bring about the thanks. Let us, at this beginning of Advent be the revolutionary loving faithful who come, joyful and triumphant