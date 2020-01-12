“Kids Say the Darndest Things,” 7 p.m. on ABC
A group of kids shows host Tiffany Haddish the best way to eat pizza — and the youngest and toughest food critic in Brooklyn, N.Y., goes on a culinary adventure at a Michelin star-rated restaurant — as a new episode called “A Thousand Thumbs Up!” airs.
Movie: “A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark, Hallmark Movies and Mystery
After being badly injured and incurring a painful loss in the line of duty, Boston police detective Jeff Jackson (Jesse Metcalfe) retires to a quiet life in his late father’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. After a mysterious visitor to the community turns up dead, however, the local police chief (Eric Keenleyside) recruits Jeff to help in the investigation, which also involves medical examiner Zee Madeieras (Sarah Lind), who has a history with Jeff.
Movie: “Psycho Party Planner,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
As her daughter Kerry’s (Cathryn Dylan) 16th birthday approaches, gallery owner Kayla Anderson (Lindsey McKeon) finds herself completely buried in work, so she looks for someone to help plan Kerry’s big Sweet 16 bash. She hires enthusiastic young Lindy Shores (Katrina Begin), blissfully unaware that Lindy is mentally unstable, recently murdered her husband and has a sick compulsion to make Kerry her own — no matter what it takes.
“Sanditon on Masterpiece,” 8 p.m. on PBS
Screenwriter Andrew Davies — who has four well-received Jane Austen adaptations to his credit — picks up Austen’s final, unfinished work in this new eight-hour miniseries, which takes place in the sleepy British seaside town of the title.