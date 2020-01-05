Here’s an early prediction as we enter the 2020s: The tri-state area won’t look the same 10 years from now.
OK, OK, that’s probably obvious. Nothing stays exactly the same that long.
But just what will this new decade bring for those of us in the Midwest?
Will our robot overlords finally rise to power? Will we stop using speech altogether and instead communicate only through text messages? Will we finally, finally get flying cars?
I’m not saying those things will happen. But I’m also not saying they won’t.
However, there are some more realistic trends and changes we can track as we chart a course for a new decade. And already, there are local people figuring out how to tackle those things as they come.
The Telegraph Herald asked area leaders what forces and developments we can expect to shape our lives in the next decade.
Here are a few of their predictions, hopes and challenges for the next 10 years:
Art will become more of a part of your everyday life. One trend that Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque, foresees is the integration of arts into public spaces that raise awareness of social issues.
She has been looking at ways to help city departments engage the community through art, which could end up making local art more of a part of our everyday lives. Think, for example, of a mural on a sidewalk or bus shelter about the importance of public transportation to sustainability, she said.
“It heightens the aesthetic of those locations but also increases awareness of our people across departments and sectors of the community,” Petersen-Brant said.
Students will increasingly get college and career experiences while in high school. Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools, said he believes schools will make moves to further individualize students’ education.
Schools also will increasingly help give their students experiences to prepare them for college and for careers through opportunities such as taking college coursework and taking on internships. Schools also will increasingly focus on helping students see thinking and learning as lifelong endeavors.
“We have to give them the skills of being able to be a learner and directing their own learning and being inquisitive and problem-solving,” Rheingans said. “You’ll see an increased focus on that.”
Colleges will contend with rapidly changing demographics. The number of high school graduates in the Midwest is expected to decline in the coming years, according to Dennis Shields, chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
That will put pressure on regional public and small private colleges to figure out a way forward, Shields said.
Schools such as UW-P will need to align their programs to students’ interests, more aggressively market themselves to attract students and find new revenue streams through avenues such as online education and business training and certificates.
“We have to be much more intentional about, what’s the value add of getting a technical degree, what’s the value add of getting a bachelor’s degree, what’s that value add of lifelong learning,” Shields said.
The retail landscape — and other job markets — will continue to shift. Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said he anticipates that retail stores will continue to struggle as they contend with online sales.
However, he also foresaw an opportunity for specialty retail stores to grow as society reaches its capacity for delivery-based sales and people tire of returning products they order online.
“I think there will always be a need for on-site retail in any successful market, including our own, but obviously, internet sales are cutting into sales on a big-box level,” Dickinson said.
Other job sectors also will continue to shift in the coming years, Dickinson said, noting that automation will require additional skills of manufacturing employees.
You will start using your phone to purchase even more items. Dave Klavitter, chief marketing officer for Dupaco Community Credit Union, anticipates that people will move further away from using credit cards, cash and checks and toward payment through mobile devices.
Mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay use a process called tokenization, which generates a one-use number that can be used to purchase items, rather than giving your account information to a merchant. That means that if the merchant gets hacked, your information is safe.
As those payment systems become increasingly integrated with smartphones, people will start using their phones more for purchases, Klavitter said.
“I would guess more people will increasingly notice they’ve lost a phone before they know they’ve lost their wallet,” he said.