Cedar Rapids

U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)

Stone Temple Pirates, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, $45-$75.

Brett Young, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $39.50-$165.

For King and Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 13. $25-$150.

Kansas, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $45.50-$125.

Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $34-$54.

Clint Black, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $49.50-$135.50.

Postmodern Jukebox, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. $39.50-$185.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $35-$75.

Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland, 7 p.m. June 1, 2022. $42.

Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. June 9. $53-$78.

Iowa City

The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)

Pokey LaFarge, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $15-$26.50.

Taj Mahal Trio, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $45-$65.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $15-$180.

Dar Williams, with Heather Maloney, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $15-$50.

Bob Mould, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $20-$35.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $55.50-$75.70.

Billy Prine, 7 p.m. Nov. 1. $20-$39.

Todd Snider, 8 p.m. Nov. 3. $15-$25.

Richard Thompson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. $20-$59.50.

Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $35-$55.

Watkins Family Hour, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $20-$32.

Anais Mitchell, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. $20-$45.

Bettye Lavette, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. $20-$35.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney “Superwolves” and Jonathan Richman, 7:30 p.m. March 6. $20-$35.

Bruce Cockburn, 7 p.m. March 13. $50.

Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m. March 29. $20-$69.50.

Janis Ian, 7:30 p.m. May 22. $15-$45.

Madison

Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)

Drive-By Truckers, 8 p.m. Oct. 12. $25, $35, $55.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $50 in advance.

Sierra Hull, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $25 advance, $30 day of show.

Billy Prine, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $45.

Todd Snider, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. $30.

Wynonna Judge with the Big Noise, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $45.

Sammy Rae and The Friends, 8 p.m. Nov. 19. $18 advance, $20 day of show.

Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 10. $25.

Bruce Cockburn, 8 p.m. March 12, $35.

Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. March 27. $35 advance, $40 day of show.

Quad Cities

Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)

Jason Mraz, 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $59-$89.

Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. $44, $49, $54, $64.

Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $39.50, $49.50, $75.

Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m. April 27. $50, $60, $70, $90.

TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)

Lee Brice, 7 p.m. Nov. 4. $39.50, $65, $85.

MercyMe, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. From $25.

JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. Feb. 4. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.

Tool, 7:30 p.m. March 17. $49.50, $75, $95, $125.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. April 9. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.

Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.

Wisconsin Dells

Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)

Jackyl, 8 p.m. Oct. 16. $17.95-$150.

Gary Levox, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $17.95-$150.

Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $19.95-$169.

Home Free, 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $19.95-$150.

Randy Houser, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $19.95-$65.95.

Little River Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 10. $39.95-$62.95.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $19.95-$69.95.

Josh Turner, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $19.95-$150.

Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $19.95-$150.

Celtic Woman, 8 p.m. April 15. $17.95-$62.95.

Others

• Chicago Allstate Arena

(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com

• Chicago Theatre

(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com

• Chicago House of Blues

(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com

• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)

(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com

• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena

(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com

