Two recent fundraisers drew strong support for the local nonprofit organization Clarity Clinic, Dubuque’s Pregnancy Resource Center.
A record turnout of more than 500 people attended the clinic’s annual fundraising banquet on Oct. 10 at the Grand River Center. Another record of nearly $342,000 was raised for the general budget of the facility.
A golf event in late September at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa, Galena, Ill., raised more than $7,500 for the ongoing fundraising campaign to build an expansion of its Hillcrest Road building.
Clarity Clinic does not charge for any of its services and does not receive government funding. Its operations are entirely supported by donations and a few grants that help purchase supplies and equipment.