Hardcover Fiction
1. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
6. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James, Riverhead Books
7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
8. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
9. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
10. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf
11. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD
12. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
13. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf
14. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
15. Mercy Street, Jennifer Haigh, Ecco
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne1
6. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
11. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
12. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
13. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
14. Good Enough: 40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books
15. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage
10. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
11. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
12. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
13. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
14. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee, One World
15. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
9. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Ice Cream Machine, Adam Rubin, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
3. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
4. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
5. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
8. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
10. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
11. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
12. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Clarion Books
13. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
15. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
Young Adult
1. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
2. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea, Axie Oh, Feiwel & Friends
11. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
12. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
13. This Woven Kingdom, Tahereh Mafi, Harper
14. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
Children’s Illustrated
1. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
4. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
8. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Out of a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
12. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
13. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books
14. Mina, Matthew Forsythe, Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
7. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers