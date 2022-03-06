Hardcover Fiction

1. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

4. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

6. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James, Riverhead Books

7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine

8. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing

9. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

10. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf

11. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD

12. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday

13. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf

14. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper

15. Mercy Street, Jennifer Haigh, Ecco

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

4. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne1

6. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster

7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

10. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper

11. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton

12. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

13. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco

14. Good Enough: 40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books

15. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

6. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row

7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

8. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

11. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books

15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

7. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage

10. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage

11. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG

12. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

13. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books

14. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee, One World

15. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

5. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra

6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

7. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor

8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin

9. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. The Ice Cream Machine, Adam Rubin, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

2. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

3. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

4. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

5. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR

6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

7. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

8. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

10. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix

11. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

12. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Clarion Books

13. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray

15. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion

Young Adult

1. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

2. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

4. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

10. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea, Axie Oh, Feiwel & Friends

11. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

12. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

13. This Woven Kingdom, Tahereh Mafi, Harper

14. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books

15. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

Children’s Illustrated

1. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

4. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

8. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

10. Out of a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

11. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

12. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

13. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books

14. Mina, Matthew Forsythe, Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books

15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

Children’s Series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

6. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second

7. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

Recommended for you