PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Paul Chase was a budding art student at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville more than 50 years ago, he always dreamt of seeing his work adorn the walls of the school’s Harry and Laura Nohr Gallery.
Strangely enough, that didn’t happen, despite Chase’s work being displayed internationally, as well as throughout the region, including at the Dubuque Museum of Art and in his hometown at the Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts.
However, that will change beginning on Monday, Sept. 6, when Chase unveils his first — and long overdue — solo exhibition at his alma mater, “Portrait Visions.” A free opening reception also will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The show originally had been scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s almost kind of funny,” Chase said. “I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1970, and 51 years later, I’m finally getting a show.”
The exhibition includes 25 large format portraits made from various mediums of Chase’s fellow tri-state artists. Among them: Christina Cruz, Rudy Cruz, Glenda Seagraves, David Seagraves, Casey Folks, Dwight Walles, Nikolaus Miesing, Meghan Davis, Elise Harris, Carol Mantey, Gail Chavenelle, Scott Kerry Guthrie, Allen Elsbree, Michelle Deiter and Stephanie O’Shaughnessy.
A dozen stone carvings inspired by the human form also will make up the exhibition.
Chase, a former art teacher who bears familial ties to renowned artist Georgia O’Keeffe, is best known for his GraphicGuitars gallery. It captures hundreds of images of the guitar through watercolor, colored pencil, airbrush, pencil, markers, acrylic, enamel and oil paint, as well as duct tape, rusty metal and cut paper.
His VineYardGuitars series combines his passion for music and fine wine, with many of the original creations including guitars embedded in panel, then painted. Following the theme of the guitar, his GuitarSculptures crafted from metal, glass, wood, clay and concrete appeared for a six-month show in Nashville, Tenn.
Chase also is known for his ArchitecturalVisions series, which includes large format paintings of landscapes and buildings using oil and acrylic paints, in addition to a WaterColor, WesternVisions and WovenVisions galleries.
Portraits are a new venture for the seasoned artist.
“It’s a great big gallery, so I wanted to do something different,” Chase said. “I had just finished a big self-portrait for the Dubuque Museum of Art’s ‘Portraits of the Pandemic’ show. My old college roommate said, ‘Why don’t you do a bunch of portraits?’ Of course, everybody jumped at wanting to have their portraits painted, but it was kind of a honor for me to focus on friends that also were artists. I’m not really known for portraits. It’s a bit of a learning process, for sure.”
“Portrait Visions” will be on display through Saturday, Oct. 2, at UW-P. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Masks will be required for the reception, as well as at the gallery.
From there, the collection will head to the University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery for “Personalized Portraits,” along with work by Dubuque artist Vince Williams, beginning on Monday, Oct. 4. Gallery hours are from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
But the thrill remains at UW-P, Chase said, where his fraternity also will host a reunion the same weekend his show is set to open, with a banquet luncheon in Nohr Gallery.
“It’s very exciting to finally have a show there,” he said. “I can’t believe it’s really happening.”
For more information, visit paulchase.com.