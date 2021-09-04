ELIZABETH, Ill. — Long before the 1834 founding of Elizabeth First United Methodist Church, stained glass had fallen out of favor as an art form displayed in churches.
Beginning in the mid-17th century in England and France, among other locations, stained glass became a symbol of royal indulgence and vapid wealth.
In England, Puritans vandalized churches, giving clear meaning to the term “lost art” as they smashed windows that had been painstakingly created by artisans whose names we’ll never know.
In France, stained glass was removed from religious buildings and installed in secular spaces, including stables, museums, storerooms and even weapons arsenals.
So when Elizabeth Methodist Episcopal Church, now Elizabeth First United Methodist, was founded in 1834, a log building on Washington Street suited the congregation just fine.
“Nobody’s really ever been sure where it was,” said Claudia Johnson, administrative assistant for the church. “It was down behind where the grocery store would have been. Somewhere in that vicinity.”
The church was served by riders on the Buffalo Grove Circuit, which ran east from Galena to the Rock River, and south to Rock Island. The church assigned territories to clergy who would preach and serve at multiple churches within the circuit, riding from church to church on horseback or by horse-drawn wagon.
Other buildings followed, including a frame church that might have included lumber from the Apple River Fort. That church served the congregation from 1847 until 1871. The present church, located on U.S. 20 on the east end of Elizabeth, was dedicated in September 1872.
In the mid-19th century, stained glass saw a renaissance in Europe. And stained glass in churches suddenly was back in fashion. Eventually, its popularity spread to the U.S. and westward. In the early 20th century, the Elizabeth church was ready for a change.
“These were not the original windows,” Johnson said. “From 1913 to 1915, the windows were replaced with the stained glass.”
Bought and paid for
Elizabeth First UMC’s windows are traditional cathedral glass pieces connected with calmes, the H-shaped lead that is wrapped around glass pieces to form a stained glass panel. Many of the windows represent fraternal organizations, women’s and youth groups and congregation families.
“The windows were probably sponsored and paid for by these groups,” Johnson said. “And there were well-to-do families who belonged who did the same.”
Names that appear below some of the stained glass windows included that of Englishman Gilbert Tapley, whose property encompassed what is now Tapley Woods. A prominent citizen, he was mentioned often in local papers.
In 1912, beside a Titanic disaster headline that read “77 bodies recovered,” the Galena Gazette found it newsworthy to mention “Gilbert Tapley was able to come up town Saturday. He has many friends here, who are glad to see him improving in health.” In 1915, the Elizabeth Weekly announced Mr. Tapley’s 86th birthday.
Anson H. Nash, a banker and owner of a large jewelry store in Elizabeth, also has his name, A.H. Nash, displayed beneath one of the church’s stained glass windows. A native of Jo Daviess County, Nash founded and co-owned Elizabeth Exchange Bank, as well as operated his thriving jewelry business.
A valued member of the church, Nash served as a Sunday School leader, steward and superintendent. A staunch prohibitionist, he was actively involved with the International Order of Good Templars, a fraternal organization that was part of the temperance movement. He was a member of the Elizabeth chapter’s Star of Hope Lodge No. 263, where he served as its Deputy Grand Chief Templar.
Other groups represented with windows in the church include fraternal organizations like Knights of Honor and religious clubs like Methodist Youth and what would become United Methodist Women.
Historic honor
Behind the church’s piano is a window like no other, representing the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of Civil War veterans. Its peak membership of 410,000 was in 1890. It disbanded when its last member died in 1956.
“This was very much like V.F.W. and American Legion now,” Johnson said. “They came together as a group to support each other after the war. Most of these windows were in the Republic halls, but this is the only one anywhere in a church.”
Johnson said it was the members of the 96th Illinois infantry regiment who were instrumental in bringing the Republic window to the church. Drawn from men in Jo Daviess County and Lake County, they fought at some of the Civil War’s bloodiest battles, including Chickamauga and Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia, and Franklin, Tenn.
“They were one of the most heavily fought units in the western theater,” she said. “A lot of them are buried in the cemeteries in the area.”
Many of the vets belonging to the local chapter of the Grand Republic Army were members of the church. After much discussion and a vote, the window made its way to Elizabeth and was installed in a prominent spot beside the altar.
One of those veterans was Abner Overstreet, a congregation member and Elizabeth resident whose name appears on one of the smaller stained glass windows outside the sanctuary.
“Yes, we even have stained glass windows in our bathrooms,” Johnson said. “Of course, they weren’t always there, but through the changes that have been made, that’s where they’ve ended up.”
Respected woman
One of the most interesting window features the name Elizabeth Barton. Interesting because, in 1915, who would put a woman’s name so prominently on a stained glass window rather than her husband’s?
Elizabeth Tonkin Barton and her husband, James, were both members in good standing at Elizabeth Methodist Episcopal. They had a substantial farm, and James was Commissioner of Highways in the county. When he died in 1884, Elizabeth continued the operation of the farm. An 1889 biographical profile said “She still occupies the fine home left by her husband, and superintends the operation of the farm with unquestionably good judgement. Among her neighbors she is held in high esteem.”
Barton died in June 1915. It’s not known if the window bearing her name was sponsored by her, or if her five children perhaps dedicated it in her name.
The history the windows tell about the people who lived in Elizabeth in the late 19th and early 20th centuries almost supersedes the fact that the makers of the windows aren’t known.
“When the congregation was making decisions and they were taking windows out and putting windows in, they weren’t thinking about writing it down for future generations,” Johnson said. “They just did it. They weren’t thinking that anybody would be interested a hundred years later. But this area is very rich in history.”
Johnson said the windows have been cleaned and restored a few times through the years, but even those with imperfections still shine bright.
“There’s a crack here, and you’ve got dings and other things,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. To me, it’s beautiful.”