Auditions for Fly-By-Night Productions’ performance of “Ten Chimneys,” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3 and 4, at Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 5-13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
The 1939 setting of the play is Ten Chimneys, the summer estate of Broadway legends Alfred Lunt and Lynne Fontanne. The company is seeking four women (ages 20s-70s) and three men (ages 30s-60s) for roles. Ability to play the age also will be considered.
For more information, call 231-580-9480 or email