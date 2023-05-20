Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Simplify your life. Stop pondering over the past. Let go of what's holding you back and replace it with fresh ideas and renewed faith in yourself and your abilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Get in the conversation and let your voice make a difference. Offer an upbeat picture of what's possible. Nudge others so you get the backup you need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your thoughts and emotions to yourself. A flexible attitude will help you gain interest and financial support.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll instinctively know how to manage your time. Your imagination will help you decide what to do with money matters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get active; how you occupy your time will affect how you respond to what's happening around you. You'll discover new ways to live.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Refuse to let your emotions interfere with common sense. Listen to others to make improvements. A change of scenery will help you see situations differently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Check out destinations that intrigue you. A creative approach to how you live your life will motivate you to use your skills differently. Protect your health and well-being.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Concentrate on personal growth, health and updating your image. A well-thought-out plan will help you achieve your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your energy into getting things done. Altering your living arrangements will help you gain ground. Choose a simple plan.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Handle money, possessions and health cautiously. Get a second opinion. Take an alternative route. Stabilize your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't feel pressured to get involved in someone's plans if things don't feel right. Pay attention to what makes you happy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Back away from anyone using manipulative tactics to push you in a direction you don't want to go. Put more trust in yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't share too much information. If you keep others guessing, you'll stand a better chance of getting what you want. Focus on what you can do to improve your situation.
May 20
