With Donald Trump’s polarizing election defeat, he became the 11th President to lose a bid for a second term. What the future holds for Trump, in business, politically or legally, remains to be seen.
In recent times, U.S. presidents have followed a familiar pattern after leaving office. Rake in big bucks on the lecture circuit. Get a huge advance for writing a memoir that usually is panned by critics. Get involved in a global cause or two. Work on their presidential libraries.
By contrast, the lives of past retired presidents were considerably different. Some continued their political careers, while others struggled with financial woes. Others made another run for the White House, while some died shortly after leaving it.
Today, a president’s last day in the White House usually marks the end of his public service career. Some past presidents, though, went back to Washington in lesser roles.
A year after leaving office, John Quincy Adams was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the only former president to serve in that body. He spent 17 years in the House.
Forty years later, Andrew Johnson failed in bids for the U.S. Senate in 1871 and the House a year later. Finally in 1875, he was a legislative appointment to the Senate, the only ex-president to serve in the upper chamber. He died a few months after taking office.
William Howard Taft was appointed Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1921, a position he held for nine years to considerable accolades. It was a dream job for Taft, as he always had coveted a justiceship — even more than the presidency.
On a state level, John Adams, James Madison and James Monroe each were delegates to constitutional conventions in their respective states after their presidential terms. Adams was one of several who also were presidential electors at later conventions.
On the other side, John Tyler, a secession advocate, was elected to a seat in the Confederate House of Representatives from his native Virginia in 1861.
In three cases, ex-presidents made later runs for the White House on third-party tickets. Martin Van Buren was the presidential candidate on the Free-Soil ticket in 1848, while Millard Fillmore ran as a Know-Nothing eight years later. In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt made a celebrated run on the Bull Moose party, which had helped split the Republicans. None of the three came close to winning.
Roosevelt was among the most traveled of presidents in his era, taking excursions on an African safari and a Brazilian expedition in which he contracted malaria and nearly died. A proficient writer, he wrote dozens of books in his pre- and post-presidential days, served as associate editor of Outlook magazine from 1910 to 1914, and was an editorial contributor to the Kansas City Star for a time in 1917.
Similarly, Calvin Coolidge wrote a daily newspaper column in his post-White House life, and contributed to such magazines as the Saturday Evening Post. Coolidge, though, enjoyed only a short retirement, as did Lyndon Baines Johnson, who both died four years after leaving office. The first president, George Washington, lived fewer than three years after his terms.
Chester A. Arthur, who was wracked with a severe kidney ailment, only lived for 20 months after his last day in office, while James Polk survived a mere three and a half months after leaving Washington.
Many former presidents have lived in comparative wealth, but some were plagued by financial woes, including Andrew Jackson. James Monroe left office $75,000 in debt, or nearly $2 million in today’s dollars. Harry S. Truman also suffered financial troubles in retirement.
Thomas Jefferson’s chronic money woes induced him to sell his 6,500-volume personal library to the government after the British burned Washington in 1814. The Library of Congress was among the buildings lost, and Jefferson’s collection became its new nucleus.
Ulysses S. Grant, who struggled with money throughout his adult life, was writing his memoirs just before his death in 1885 to provide for his family. Prior to that, he had traveled the globe to great adoration. He also was a strong candidate in Republican convention balloting for a return trip to the White House in 1880 before falling victim to a deadlock.
After his second term in office, Grover Cleveland taught at Princeton, where his university president was future U.S. chief executive Woodrow Wilson. But Wilson’s post-presidential life was miserable, as he was largely incapacitated from a stroke he suffered in office and survived only three years.
Other ex-presidents in poor health included Dwight D. Eisenhower, who might have suffered as many as six heart attacks, and Lyndon Johnson, another beset by heart issues.
Herbert Hoover had one of the longest presidential retirements, living 31 years after exiting office. He continued his worldwide relief efforts to combat hunger, a departure from his image of leaving victims of the Great Depression to their own wares.
Though not considered a great chief executive, Jimmy Carter has won acclaim for his global initiatives, winning the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian endeavors and efforts at peace between Egypt and Israel.
Eight presidents had no retirements at all, as they died in office — four by assassination and four by illness.