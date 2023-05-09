If your birthday is today: Use your knowledge to improve your position. Make a difference this year by responding to what's happening around you. Use connections to further your interests.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Embrace whatever comes your way. What you discover will change your life. Speak from the heart and make what you have to offer crystal clear.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.