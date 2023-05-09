If your birthday is today: Use your knowledge to improve your position. Make a difference this year by responding to what's happening around you. Use connections to further your interests.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Embrace whatever comes your way. What you discover will change your life. Speak from the heart and make what you have to offer crystal clear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get organized and spend more time and money on learning and developing. Take on what you can handle and do your research.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one or colleague. Your insight and ability to put others at ease will help you get support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keeping a steady pace and paying attention to detail will help you finish what you start. Don't let anyone interfere with your schedule.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Gather information and prepare to discuss what's important to you and with whom you want to work. Social events, travel and educational pursuits will help you make connections.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your work and home lives separate. Keeping the peace will be in your best interest. Look for a way to make your point.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your energy where it counts, and you'll generate interest in your plans and progress. Spending time with others will lead to a change of heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful not to share sensitive information. Put your energy into how you earn your living and handle your money. Take better care of your health and emotional well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put everything you've got into what you enjoy doing most. Focus on relationships and be wary of risky situations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Someone will oppose you. Be blunt about what you want. Look for underlying problems that might interfere with your progress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be direct about what you want to do. An event that requires physical strength and a good imagination will put you in the spotlight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Problems will surface if you are too explicit about your plans. Take your time and leave nothing to chance.
