If your birthday is today: Look inward, evaluate your position and make adjustments at home to accommodate what you are striving to achieve this year. Discipline, hard work and reaching out to people who can help you excel will play roles in your success and overall happiness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A passionate approach to life, love and learning will lead to opportunity. Choose to do what's best for you instead of helping someone get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Refuse to let your emotions step in when discipline is required. You'll discover a reason to pause before you start something new. Discuss your ideas with important people in your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Educate yourself and make personal adjustments before you make a major decision. An opportunity is worthwhile only if it's something that will improve your life. Choose peace of mind over money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Express your feelings and clear up any uncertainty. Use your imagination, and be descriptive regarding your plans, but don't be misleading.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Personal planning will lead to better health, greater confidence and enthusiastic support from someone who shares your mindset. Incorporate physical fitness and a nutritious diet into your everyday routine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stop pondering what to do and take a leap of faith. Let your heart lead the way, and allow the people you know and trust to help you reach your destination.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let an emotional incident hinder your efficiency. Focus on what you need to achieve, not on what someone does or says. Personal growth will help you let go of detrimental old habits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Try doing things differently, and you will discover things about yourself that will help you get ahead. Tidy up loose ends and indulge in something that brings you peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Less talk and more action will help you get where you want to go. Put a little muscle behind your dreams, and you'll achieve what you set out to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Protect your physical and emotional health. It's essential to take a break and assess your situation before you bring about change. Don't get angry if someone has other ideas about the future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A creative outlet will ease stress. Spend time with someone who shares your passion. A solid plan for major progress will develop. Added discipline will get you where you want to go.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A change will help you get on with your life. Consider the things that make you happy and pursue them. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. It's time for new beginnings.
March 22