More than 100 musicians from 28 high schools in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan will participate in the University of Dubuque High School Honor Band on Friday, Jan. 20.
According to a press release, it’s an opportunity for band students in grades nine through 12 to spend a day making music with UD’s band faculty, including Evan Glickman, jazz band conductor; and Nolan Hauta, concert band conductor.
Hosted by UD’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, the day will culminate with a free, public concert at 7 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
The following local high school musicians were nominated and selected to participate:
Flute
Katelyn Bolduc, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Madison Butterworth, Monticello (Iowa) High School.
Hannah Davisdon, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Anna Dolan, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Karlie Laugesen, Western Dubuque High School, Epworth, Iowa.
Madilyn Malone, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Mattie Place, Belmont (Wis.) High School.
Mariah Schmitt, Western Dubuque High School.
Hope Thurm, Western Dubuque High School.
Evan Vaassen, Dubuque Senior High School.
Oboe
Gwen Deutsch, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Madison Fast, Dubuque Senior High School.
Bassoon
Ella Meyer, Dubuque Senior High School.
Michaela Silich, Western Dubuque High School.
Clarinet
Megan Bolduc, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Sophia Dallal, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Courtney Leick, Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville, Iowa.
Elise Norman, Dubuque Senior High School.
Gabrielle Norman, Dubuque Senior High School.
Erin Sprank, Bellevue (Iowa) High School.
Ella Stahl, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Bass clarinet
Madelyn Reiter, Beckman Catholic High School.
Lauren Schmitt, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Alto saxophone
Emily Davidson, Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Cecilia Jones, Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque.
Molly Kruse, Beckman Catholic High School.
Bianka McCoy, Wahlert Catholic High School.
Ellie Nack, Belmont High School.
Devin Reimer, Clayton Ridge High School, Guttenberg, Iowa.
