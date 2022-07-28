Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6;
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Cost: Advance tickets are 10 for adults and $7 for students. Day-of-performance tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students.
Tickets are available at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at Osterhaus Pharmacy, 918 W. Platt St. and Maquoketa State Bank, 203 N. Main in Maquoketa; Hartig Drug/Anderson Pharmacy, 61 W. Gillet in Preston, Iowa; and Hartig Drug/Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy, 115 State St.
Synopsis
This stage adaptation of “Moana” tells the coming-of-age tale as Moana sets sale across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.
Moana and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as the young girl learns to harness the power that lies within herself.
Adapted for young performers, “Moana Jr.” features songs and lyrics by award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina.
Featuring an empowering message of bravery, self-discovery and friendship, “Moana Jr.” is sure to awaken the inner hero in all of us.
Tidbits
Ohnward’s production features more than 50 cast members, directed by executive director Richard Hall, with music direction by Linda Polk, choreography by Mandi Kuster, Ella Lemke and Tessa McCutcheon and music accompaniment by Jenna Junge.
Although the story of Moana and her island home Motunui is fictional, the culture depicted is based on the heritage and history of Polynesian islands such as Hawaii, Samoa, Tonga and Tahiti.
Disney’s animated film “Moana” was released in 2016. “Moana Jr.” was first produced in 2020, and a Disney+ series is currently in pre-production.
