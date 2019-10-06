HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner

6. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books

7. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

8. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown

11. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf

12. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

13. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf

14. The World That We Knew, Alice Hoffman, S&S

15. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Atria/Emily Bestler Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

2. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books

3. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf

4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

6. Know My Name: A Memoir, Chanel Miller, Viking

7. The Education of an Idealist, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books

8. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House

9. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books

10. She Said, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press

11. Inside Out: A Memoir, Demi Moore, Harper

12. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S

13. Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love, Jonathan Van Ness, HarperOne

14. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

15. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

6. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin

7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

8. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

10. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

11. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin

12. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Back Bay

13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

14. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

15. Winter in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

6. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House

7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

8. Heartland, Sarah Smarsh, Scribner

9. The Escape Artists, Neal Bascomb, Mariner

10. Great at Work, Morten T. Hansen, S&S

11. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

12. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Griffin

13. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

14. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

15. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown

3. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket

4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

6. Blood Work, Michael Connelly, Grand Central

7. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin

8. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision

9. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam

10. A Column of Fire, Ken Follett, Penguin

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

3. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick Press

4. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

6. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. Stargazing, Jen Wang, First Second

8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

9. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books

10. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children

11. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin

12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

14. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

15. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

YOUNG ADULT

1. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

4. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second

5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

6. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

7. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

8. Juliet Takes a Breath, Gabby Rivera, Penguin

9. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

10. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World

11. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

12. SLAY (An Indies Introduce Title), Brittney Morris, Simon Pulse

13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

15. The Bone Houses, Emily Lloyd-Jones, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin

2. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books

3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

5. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. Hey Grandude!, Paul McCartney, Kathryn Durst (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. The Tale of the Tiger Slippers, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

9. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

10. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

11. Three Cheers for Kid McGear!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle

12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

13. Bruce’s Big Storm, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion

14. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Joyner (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

3. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

5. Simon Snow (hardcover and paperback), Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books. New in Series: Wayward Son

6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic

7. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

8. The Trials of Apollo (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion. New in Series: The Tyrant’s Tomb

9. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

10. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

