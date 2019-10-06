HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner
6. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books
7. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
11. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf
12. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
13. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf
14. The World That We Knew, Alice Hoffman, S&S
15. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Atria/Emily Bestler Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
3. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. Know My Name: A Memoir, Chanel Miller, Viking
7. The Education of an Idealist, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books
8. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House
9. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
10. She Said, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press
11. Inside Out: A Memoir, Demi Moore, Harper
12. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
13. Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love, Jonathan Van Ness, HarperOne
14. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
15. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
6. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
8. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
10. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
11. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
12. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Back Bay
13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
14. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
15. Winter in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
6. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
8. Heartland, Sarah Smarsh, Scribner
9. The Escape Artists, Neal Bascomb, Mariner
10. Great at Work, Morten T. Hansen, S&S
11. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
12. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Griffin
13. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
14. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
15. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
3. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
6. Blood Work, Michael Connelly, Grand Central
7. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
8. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision
9. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam
10. A Column of Fire, Ken Follett, Penguin
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
3. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick Press
4. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Stargazing, Jen Wang, First Second
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books
10. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children
11. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
14. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
15. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
YOUNG ADULT
1. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
4. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second
5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
6. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
8. Juliet Takes a Breath, Gabby Rivera, Penguin
9. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
10. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
11. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
12. SLAY (An Indies Introduce Title), Brittney Morris, Simon Pulse
13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. The Bone Houses, Emily Lloyd-Jones, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
2. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Hey Grandude!, Paul McCartney, Kathryn Durst (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Tale of the Tiger Slippers, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
10. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
11. Three Cheers for Kid McGear!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. Bruce’s Big Storm, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
14. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Joyner (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Simon Snow (hardcover and paperback), Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books. New in Series: Wayward Son
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic
7. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
8. The Trials of Apollo (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion. New in Series: The Tyrant’s Tomb
9. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House