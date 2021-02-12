University of Dubuque Heritage Center will offer virtual opportunities to the general public this spring as part of its Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series, according to a press release.
“More Than a Pipe Dream: A Socially Distanced Season” will restrict general public performances to a virtual event delivery, with paid livestream access via ticketed admission. In-person performances will only be available to UD faculty, staff and students.
“Hosting campus-only performances is rare for Heritage Center,” said Executive Director Thomas Robbins in the release. “However, we feel it is prudent to host campus-only performances this spring, with social distancing and other measures in place because of the pandemic.”
Livestream tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennet St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/
heritagecenter.
Paid livestream events include the option of 48 hours of “on demand” access following the scheduled performance times.
Heritage Center also is offering a Livestream Subscription bundle of $49, including the five paid livestreams.
Schedule
7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8: Darryl Van Leer presents “The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” The cost is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.
8 p.m. Friday, March 12: Comedian Tommy Ryman. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25: “President Harry Truman: A Grandson’s Portrait.” The cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6: Dr. Charles Barland, organ recital, featuring the premiere performance on Heritage Center’s newly installed pipe organ. The cost is free, with no ticket required. A link will be posted at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: “Landscape of Guitar: The Animated Painting Concert Experience, featuring Patchouli and Terra Guitarra.” The cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. A gallery exhibit of related artwork will be displayed in conjunction with the event from Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 22. The gallery exhibit will be open to the public.
3 p.m. Saturday, April 24: “Mutts Gone Nuts: A Canine Cabaret.” The cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.