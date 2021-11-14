It is important to have a reading list that reflects the beautifully diverse world we live in all year long, but since November is Native American Heritage Month, it is the perfect time to deepen your efforts to seek out stories written by Native and Indigenous voices.
These titles are all 2021 releases from the new Heartdrum imprint from HarperCollins Publishers, which focuses on titles written by Native American authors for readers 8 and older.
“Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend,” by Dawn Quigley (Heartdrum, 2021)
This beginner’s chapter book introduces us to Jo Jo Makoons Azure, a hilarious 7 year old who has a lot of spirit and a unique way of looking at the world. Jo Jo takes her Ojibwe reservation by storm as she works on being a good friend, cleaner-upper and rhymer. This series-starter is perfect for lovers of Ramona Quimby, Junie B. Jones or Lola Levine.
“Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids,” edited by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Heartdrum, 2021)
This collection of short stories features tales from 17 Native authors, each one bringing a different character to life as they gather at an intertribal powwow in Ann Arbor, Mich. Stories range from being laugh-out-loud funny to soberly thought provoking, meaning there will be something for every middle grade reader in the collection.
Native readers will feel seen as they read through the stories and non-Native readers will love getting to know more about a culture that too rarely receives the spotlight.
“Sisters of the Neversea,” by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Heartdrum, 2021)
This story takes readers on a new, darkly magical spin on the classic Peter Pan tale. Lily and Wendy are best friends and step-sisters whose parents are thinking about splitting up. The night before Wendy and her dad are supposed to move from Oklahoma to New York for the summer, the two girls and Lily’s brother, Michael, are visited by a mysterious boy named Peter and his fairy friend, Belle. The whole group flies off to Neverland.
Unfortunately, the group gets separated and Lily ends up with a group of other Indigenous kids and Wendy and Michael are stuck with the Lost Boys. As the trio tries to make their way back to one another, they learn about the darker side of Neverland — and of Peter.
This retelling gives readers an exciting adventure while also focusing on the importance of family and identity.
“The Sea in Winter” by Christine Day (Heartdrum, 2021)
Maisie Cannon has been having a hard time. She is a ballet dancer and ever since she injured her leg, she just can’t keep up with the demands of her training and auditions. Maisie is only in middle school, but this setback makes her feel like her career as a ballerina is already over.
Without ballet, Maisie’s mental health takes a deep dive. What if she really can’t dance ever again? Who is she without ballet?
To distract her, Maisie’s parents take the family on a trip along the coast to the Makah community where her mother grew up. Though Maisie continues to struggle with her feelings of despair, she ends up learning a lot about her Native culture and her family rises to the challenge of helping her feel hope again.
This story is perfect for readers who struggle with feelings of failure, but it also will resonate with anyone whose family has ever helped them out of a tough spot.
I hope you all join me in keeping a close eye on this new imprint that celebrates Native voices. You can find all of the titles listed above at your local library or bookstore. Check one out and share it with a young person in your life.
Happy Native American Heritage Month.