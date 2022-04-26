Based on Harold Gray’s popular “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning musical, “Annie Jr.” features the plucky little redhead in her first adventure.
Annie charms everyone, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City in an orphanage overseen by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie is determined to find the parents that she believes abandoned her unwillingly years ago and who she knows will be back.
Though things don’t work out exactly the way she planned, Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations and finds a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable dog named Sandy.
A unique American tale of rags to riches, “Annie” is a story of hope and perseverance woven into a toe-tapping score and uplifting lyrics that will convince you that anything is possible.
Tidbits
Roosevelt’s FAME (Fine Arts Mentorship Experience) program includes students, mentors and parents who work collaboratively to plan, create and present a theater production. FAME engages students in all areas of the theater experience, including performing, managing and technical aspects.
This production of “Annie Jr.” includes 46 cast members, 60 orchestra pit and stage crew members, 12 adult mentors and seven parent volunteers.
The cast will have spent 90 hours in rehearsals prior to the first performance. Most backstage and tech crews began meeting weekly in February to prepare for the production.
The original Broadway production of “Annie” debuted in 1977 and closed in 1983 after 2,377 performances. The musical has had two Broadway revivals, in 1997 and 2012.