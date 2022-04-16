A new group aims to give youth a voice when it comes to issues surrounding LGBTQIA+ rights, racism, the environment, mental health and more.
Approximately 30 members from Iowa have been selected to take part in the Youth Action Squad this year.
The Iowa Department of Human Rights began the paid youth service group with the assistance of the Iowa Collaboration of Youth Development. It aims to develop action plans on issues that affect youth and their communities.
The Youth Action Squad includes those ages 14 to 24, with diverse backgrounds. Members work toward broadening their knowledge about societal issues, in addition to constructing plans to improve the well-being of youth and their communities through weekly virtual meetings.
“We hope that members of the Youth Action Squad become empowered to take on leadership roles on a state and national level,” said Abby King, youth action and research specialist with the Iowa Department of Human Rights. “We also hope that the state begins to more authentically partner with youth and increase proximity between decision-makers and those with lived experience.”
The COVID-19 and Racial Justice Action Squads were formed for the 2020-2021 Youth Action Squad program.
The COVID-19 Action Squad’s plans included encouraging local, state and national officials to implement masking requirements. The group also advocated for funds to help nursing staff.
Creating anti-racism curriculum changes in Iowa schools, implementing a Spanish news column in the University of Northern Iowa’s student newspaper and removing school resource officers from the Des Moines Public School District were projects taken on by the Racial Justice Action Squad.
There are hopes to continue the program and extend it for applicants in the years to come.
“My role in the Youth Action Squad is to provide advocacy and research regarding areas of the mental health realm,” said Sharana Baker, a Dubuque member and a second-year social work master’s student at Clarke University. “I think the Action Squad has a great agenda. The program is trying to connect to the youth population, through youth advocacy, and I think that is an amazing connection.”