Summer music festival season will get underway with the return of a downtown Dubuque staple.
Music on Main St! has announced three free concerts in its lineup under the Town Clock.
The musical act to kick off series on Friday, June 10, will be the Avey Grouws Band. This Billboard-charting group fuses blues, classic rock, country, R&B, funk and introspective balladry. The concert also will include a performance by the Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School band at 5 p.m., under the direction of Dan Norman.
The series will continue on Friday, July 15, with Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys. The Iowa-based band is known as a dance band, as well as performing country music. Brion Bowman, entertainer and music instructor at Centrally Rooted in Dubuque, also will perform at 5 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 12, Gizzae will conclude the concert series. The Chicago-based reggae band features songs heavily influenced by calypso, as well as jazz, rock and blues.
Food and beverage sales will begin at 5 p.m., with entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.
The concert series formerly known as Dubuque ... And All That Jazz began in 1992. Along with a name change in 2021, the concerts are expanding into different musical genres with the aim to reach a broad range of attendees.
