What's it worth on eBay? Pioneering speakers

The Pioneer HPM 150 was one of the most famous vintage speakers in the U.S. in the 1980s.
This heavy four-way bass-reflex speaker has been sold from 1977 to 1980 for a price of $500. Pioneer´s HPM 150 was not your usual high-end speaker, but it is rather a milestone in speaker technology because of two changes.
It introduced the use of new materials (carbon fiber) for speaker cones as well the innovative “high polymer molecular film super tweeter”.
These speakers provided significantly higher quality, with a bigger woofer (15¾-inch) and the typical omnidirectional super-tweeter that can be found on top of each speaker.
The clean design and flat glass top provide functionality as an attractive home accent. A client recently asked EZ Sell USA to sell a pair of HPM 150’s, and we found a buyer at $1,500 plus $250 to ship them to Florida.