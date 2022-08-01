Introduced to the U.S. by Jon Kabat-Zinn in the 1970s as a way to help patients who were not responding to medical treatment, mindful meditation is acknowledged to help people deal with difficult emotional and physical symptoms. “Mindfulness is awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, nonjudgmentally,” says Kabat-Zinn.

Now, researchers have looked at how that technique helps people reduce chronic pain. For their study, published in the journal Pain, they first did brain scans of participants to see how they reacted neurologically to painful heat on the skin and then did scans to see how they reacted when they did mindful meditation when painful heat was applied.

