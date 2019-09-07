When I started this series called Bold Time Religion last October by talking with an atheist, I wasn’t sure where it would go or how long it would last.
Kind of like my journey as a Christian.
Now, as I look back on the 11 interviews and podcasts, I marvel at how my faith has been challenged to the perfect degree — enough to realize that I don’t have all of the answers, but not so much that it has been altered.
Throughout the months, I have tried finding people who are not like me and allowing them a forum without confrontation. That doesn’t mean I have asked easy questions, as many of the examples below will show.
But in this era of labels, rhetoric and mistrust, I believe we all should get out of our comfort zones. If you expect or demand respect and tolerance of your points of view, you better respect and tolerate opposing viewpoints. Too often, we make it personal before we even get to know the other person.
I hope this series has made some of that obvious.
Thanks to all of my guests and to the many readers who have acknowledged my efforts. I would like to continue the series, but it’s challenging finding sources. If you know of someone who might make a good guest, or if you have suggestions on how I could expand it, let me know.
Here is an excerpt from each of the past interviews:
Professor Raju Kunjummen
Emmaus Bible College, Dubuque
Swenson: How literal do you believe the Bible is?
Kunjummen: The term “literal,” as applied to Bible interpretation, is problematic in the sense that the Bible also uses figures of speech. However, I would interpret the Bible as normal discourse in language should be interpreted.
I believe that God created the world and that human beings were created by God in the image of God. When talking about the creation account, it is depicting realities, and some may push the literalness of some aspects of this to a lesser degree than others. But it still doesn’t take away from the overall implication that God made human beings.
The Rev. Lillian Daniel
Pastor, Dubuque’s First Congregational United Church of Christ
Swenson: If there is no heaven or hell in the literal Biblical sense, why should people — such as an atheist and a humanist I have previously interviewed — bother with any kind of a church when they can create their own, equally loving communities? Who needs God?
Daniel: I’m kind of in the middle on that one. I have friends who are atheists and they spend time in community.
The important piece you get with a religious tradition is community ... when life gets hard, somebody gets cancer, these are sort of the deeper things — sorrows of life, losses, death — that’s where I think religious community can bring thousands of years of people wrestling with these ideas and this text, this weird collection of books we call the Bible. To me, that adds depth and meaning.
Dennis Baker
President Dubuque Area Humanists
Swenson: I try to do good because I believe God wants me to do good. Why do you try to do good?
Baker: Because it makes me feel good. I’m kind of a hedonist; I’ll admit that. I’m a social animal. It’s how I’m wired. Without hope or fear of an afterlife for judgment or wanting to live up to Jesus’ example, it’s really up to the individual. I have to make sure I’m OK with who I am. And if I’m not, I need to do something about it.
I think if you tell someone, ‘Hey, you have to be a good person or you’ll go to hell ...’ ‘oh, OK. Well, I better be a good person.’ But if I say, ‘Hey, don’t you feel bad when you do something bad?’ And they say, ‘Yeah. I do.’ Well, OK, then do something good. See how that makes you feel.
Marcus Washington
African American Dubuque business man
Swenson: You mention that you pray three times a day. Tell me about that.
Washington: It’s for simple things that I want better in my life, pray for other people, maybe for the homeless. I know there’s an upper high. We all come from something at the end of the day. So, I feel like, you’ve gotta give somebody thanks for waking up.
Swenson: Do you believe some of the prayers have had results?
Washington: Definitely. But you’ve got to put the work in. You can’t just sit on the couch and pray and hope something comes in the door (he laughed). I feel you’ve got to meet him half way if you really want to change. But I just believe in myself, first and foremost. I just ask him for a little guidance.
Katie Scheinman
Board member, Dubuque Jewish Temple Beth El
Swenson: Explain how you personally, or anyone in your family, might have felt persecuted because of your faith.
Scheinman: My father, stepfather and father-in-law fought against the Nazis during World War II, and that heritage is part of our family legacy. As for me, growing up in diverse NYC, I wasn’t particularly aware of existing antisemitism, although I would hear about it from time to time.
When we moved to Dubuque, 21 years ago, our children reported a few anti-Jewish incidents that they experienced in school, most of which I attributed to ignorance, rather than to hate. It is only now, living in the current hate-filled national climate, that I feel a growing sense of unease.
Adib Kassas
Imam Tri-State Islamic Center
Swenson: There are passages in the Christian Bible that some readers have taken to justify slavery, violence or the condemnation of specific groups of people. I’m guessing there are passages in the Quran that you are not proud of, that people who are prejudice point to in their case against your religion.
Kassas: There are no passages in the Quran that I am not proud of. I’m not proud of how Muslims use some of the passages, or they take them out of context. They misunderstand them, in my opinion. Then, they think they are going with God (and) war. And they believe it for 100 percent!
I have a problem with taking the Quran and being hijacked by people interpreting it on their own desires, and then saying, that’s what God is telling us. That’s sad, because, if they knew the Quran well and they read it and they thought about it and ... they questioned, I’m sure they will know.
The Rev. Herbert Pins
Retired Catholic priest, Dubuque
Swenson: What would you say to people — young people, especially — who have lost their faith in the Catholic church because of the priest scandals?
Pins: The whole sexual abuse of minors and the sexual scandals scene is completely disheartening to me. I would have much to say to those disaffected by the scandal. But I don’t accept people quitting God because of the problems in the church.
As a trained counselor and priest, I always try to tell people that God came not just to save the part of me that I like but even my dark side. So I would argue to the end that God is trying to save “the church,” not just those who are good but even those who are gross, terrible sinners. It’s in God’s pervue to take care of that dark side of humanity.
Certainly, I do not in any way dismiss the scandal, but there are 95% of priests who did not cause the scandal. Yet, we are all being painted with the same broad brush.
Joy Hirschy
Ordained member of Dubuque’s Word of Life Church
Swenson: There’s been a social/spiritual tug occurring in many church denominations the past few decades, most notably with same-sex marriage and the ordination of homosexual clergy. What is your viewpoint on this subject?
Hirschy: While God loves all people, I see the Bible as very clear on the subject of the practice homosexuality. God created male and female and brought them together for marriage. God’s design is best and He classifies homosexuality as sin.
Those in ministry/leadership are called to be an example to the flock, and participating in a practice condemned by scripture would exempt a person from being a godly example. We do not officiate same-sex marriages or ordain homosexuals for ministry.
The Rev. Zayna Thompson
First Congregational United Church of Christ, in Platteville, Wis.
Swenson: Some of our fellow Christians earnestly point to six specific verses in the Bible as evidence that homosexuality automatically is a condemning sin. Is it possible to disagree with this viewpoint in a compassionate, Christian manner?
Thomley: We could sit here and go through all of those six verses and pull them apart or I could tell you why I think that’s not what they mean. But at the end of the day, when I’m reading Scripture, what I know to be about God is, he encompasses Scripture. And beyond that, God is love, and God is a God of life. That is what we hear over and over.
Is there space for people — back to your original question — to say “that’s not what I believe?” I think there is until that belief harms another person. Right? A Christian could say, “I’m reading the Scripture and here’s what I believe God is calling me, that this is wrong.” That’s fine. Then you don’t need to be in a same-sex relationship or if you are gay and you choose to be celibate, that’s your decision.
Roger ArensdorfParalyzed Dubuque Christian
Swenson: A lot of people would say that you got a raw deal, that it’s not fair this should happen to you? How has this tested your faith?
Arensdorf: Almost anybody who lives life and goes through traumatic experiences has to say “Why me?” Like (Biblical character) Job. He held strong to his faith for a long time, long time. But even he questioned it sometimes at the end.
But I would say “Why not me?” Life is, you have to have some ups and you have to have some downs. This was not a down for me. It’s a chance to see life with a different attitude. I don’t want people feeling sorry for me because I think a lot of people have it worse than I do. I have it better than most people. I like to say I’ve lived the full life and I know where I’m going.
Danny Fairchild
Dubuque, atheist
Swenson: I am comfortable — and indeed exhilarated — by what I believe awaits me after this life: An eternity of immersive love. How comfortable are you with your life and the afterlife?
Fairchild: All of us can commit and have committed extraordinary acts of kindness and cruelty. I focus on the good, but we can’t just dismiss the bad. Why does God get credit for the good and not the bad? Why does a god need to be in that equation at all?
While I fall short of making the world a better place just like any other human being, God or no, I have loved and been loved and that won’t die when I do. So I’m pretty comfortable with my life and the afterlife.