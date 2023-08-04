If your birthday is today: Simplify your life. Take part in events and activities that soothe your soul. Taking the path that offers peace of mind and stability will be of help. Honor your beliefs, and live life your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't make promises you cannot keep. Be resourceful, use your intuition and make calls based on experience. You will succeed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discuss your intentions with those you want to include in your plans or with an expert who can help decide how to move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Let your actions speak for you. Be observant and you'll discover who shares your beliefs. Changing plans will cost you. Don't let temptation be your downfall.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your intuition and intelligence. You can make a difference. Don't believe everything you hear; ask questions and stick to facts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't follow the crowd. Listen, but don't get involved in impossible battles. The person in charge of your happiness is you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The people you meet will offer insight into possibilities that can change how you use your attributes and earn a living.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) If someone chooses to head in another direction, wish them well. Make your health, well-being, and activities that make you happy your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) An opportunity will develop that is too good to refuse. Make the necessary adjustments and take advantage of what's available.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do what's affordable and within your means. Too much of anything will put a damper on your day. Make personal growth, self-improvement and love your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Develop a positive option within budget. A personal plan will reveal something unexpected, leaving you with more options.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Watch out for anyone who is using manipulative tactics. If you don't feel comfortable, take a different path. Be honest, and demand the same from others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your imagination, and you'll devise ways to outdo yourself and anyone who tries to take over. Step into the spotlight.