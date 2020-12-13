HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
4. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
6. Perestroika in Paris, Jane Smiley, Knopf
7. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. Moonflower Murders, Anthony Horowitz, Harper
10. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter, Harper
11. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
12. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
13. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
14. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
15. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
7. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
8. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
10. Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
11. Dolly Parton, Songteller, Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann, Chronicle Books
12. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
13. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
14. A Wealth of Pigeons, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
15. One Life, Megan Rapinoe, Penguin Press
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
3. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
8. The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
10. The Best American Short Stories 2020, Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
3. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
5. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021, Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1), Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
12. Conversations with RBG, Jeffrey Rosen, Picador
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
7. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
8. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
9. 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas, Jimmy Fallon, Rich Deas (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
10. The Night Before Christmas, Clement C. Moore, Loren Long (Illus.), Harper
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover),
Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Dog Man (hardcover)
Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback)
J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback)
Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback)
Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback)
Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover)
Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Who Was/Is...? (paperback)
Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
9. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback)
Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
10. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback)
Shannon Messenger, Aladdin