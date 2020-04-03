One of the finest productions from 2019 is the French film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”
In late 1700s France, female painter Marianne is hired to create a portrait of Heloïse, a young woman getting married. As their relationship develops, a forbidden romance blossoms between the two women.
The film stars Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami and Valeria Golino. It’s written and directed by Céline Sciamma.
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is an emotionally infecting tale of romance and regret. Focused direction, gorgeous cinematography and charismatic performances make this a must-see for any cinephile.
The film mirrors its artistic subject matter by looking like a delicate painting. Shot with 8K cameras, the color and hi-def resolution make the images pop with breathtaking detail.
The resolution livens the gorgeous beaches and landscapes, colorful dresses and warm skin tones. The picture quality makes viewers feel as though they’re a fly on the wall with these characters throughout their intimate journey.
The highlight is the incredible performances by Merlant and Haenel. Since it relies on their chemistry, they have a huge load on their shoulders. However, Sciamma directs these two to absolute perfection.
Several scenes involve long-takes of intense emotion between the characters. The subtleties enrich the story. You can tell by a small facial movement when a character is holding back something.
Those interested in the art of acting will have a lot to unpack. I can only imagine how taxing the shoot was for Merlant and Haenel.
I found myself so invested in their relationship that the two-hour runtime flew by. The result is equal parts fleeting and joyous, yet raw and devastating.
Sciamma injects elements of gothic realism that add texture to the story. There’s always something interesting that’s unfolding, despite the seemingly linear story.
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is an incredibly intimate story with an emotional punch. The beautiful visuals and the phenomenal performances make this a true stunner. The lingering final shot will stick with me for awhile. I’m going to be on the lookout for Sciamma’s future work.
I highly recommend the film for anyone who enjoys powerful storytelling. If you’ve never seen a foreign subtitled film, give this one a shot. You might be glad that you did — and it could open the door for you to more amazing foreign films. I give this one 5 stars out of 5.
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is rated R and runs for two hours. It’s now streaming on Hulu.