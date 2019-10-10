The University of Dubuque Department of Fine and Performing Arts will present A Homecoming Cabaret at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Steffens Hall of the Charles and Romona Myers Center, University of Dubuque.
The event will feature UD students performing pop and musical theater favorites, as well as singers from the UD choir, under the direction of Kristen Eby, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities.
Desserts will be available, and freewill donations will be accepted to benefit UD’s choir program.