If your birthday is today: Money and emotions won't mix well. Making changes you cannot afford will worsen matters. Put in the work required to reach your goal instead of making costly shortcuts. Fix and reuse what you have. Choose a healthy lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stretch your imagination, and you'll devise a plan that encourages you to handle your affairs sensibly. A routine that promotes self-improvement will give you needed leverage.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to what people want and need from you. Implement caution when doing something risky. Don’t overindulge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't lose sight of your responsibilities. When in doubt, seek out an expert. Get enough sleep, exercise and eat nutritious food to maintain good health.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll have to be savvy when dealing with people asking for too much. Put your energy where it counts, and don't share prematurely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Seek information that can help you further your plans. Travel and you'll discover something that will change how you help others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Socializing and entertaining will attract attention and interest in what you are doing. Stick to your plans in order to avoid a negative response.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Implement change. What you learn from an expert will give you hope for a brighter future. Partnerships look promising. Keep plans simple.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Voice your point of view and see if it stirs up controversy that can bring about positive change. Don't shy away from making a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Go the distance, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Look for outlets that excite you and seek out stimulating people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take nothing for granted. You'll have only yourself to blame if you are too trusting. If something sounds sketchy, dig deeper.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Slow down, think matters through and take a path that encourages the pursuit of knowledge. Think about what relationships mean to you and how they contribute to your goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Trust and believe in yourself; you'll gain support and momentum. If you want to make changes at home, do the work yourself.
