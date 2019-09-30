SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will sponsor Reading the Driftless Forest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Attendees will learn how to read the stories of the Driftless Region’s forest through clues to its history and current state of being. Ronald Lindblom, land stewardship director for the Sinsinawa Dominicans, will guide participants in exploring the grounds of Sinsinawa Mound.
Participants will look through the lenses of energy flow, species interactions and forest succession to interpret the forest, where it has been and where it is going. This event will be held rain or shine, and the fee is $25.
Registration is due by Monday, Oct. 7, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.