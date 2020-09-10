Perusing the virtual gallery of University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery’s exhibit, “Art during the Pandemic,” one thing is certain: Artists are brave.
Whether it is on canvas, on the page, behind the lens or through another medium, artists express what many of us are thinking. And they say what many of us can’t, won’t or are too afraid to say.
“Art during the Pandemic” is the gallery’s first exhibit since COVID-19 became a daily part of our existence. The exhibit, which can be viewed in-person or online, features the work of 18 regional artists and includes works of photography, digital art and design, needlework, paper sculpture, drawing, painting and even culinary art.
“This is an invitational exhibit,” said Alan Garfield, gallery director and chairman of the department of digital art and design at UD. “I put the word out and invited some people.”
Garfield, an art historian, said the idea came from a viewer of a video he had posted on the history of pandemic art.
“They asked, ‘I wonder what local artists are doing,’ he said. “So, I put the word out and I was flooded.”
Garfield said the idea of a virtual exhibit was his first thought, since he had no idea if the gallery would be open in the fall.
“I teach digital art and design, so I know the web,” he said. “I figured if we weren’t open, it would be online.”
While Garfield expected many of the pieces to reflect a range of feelings about the pandemic, it also took an unexpected turn.
“I planned the show to be about the pandemic, but while I was planning, the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and George Floyd happened,” he said. “So, some of these pieces reflect Black Lives Matter and other issues. We will identify this in the future as the pandemic season, but there’s lots more happening here.”
Garfield required all of the artists to write an artist’s statement to accompany their work. The statements often can be as impactful as the art.
Mark Neyens, 31, an avid runner from Des Moines, explains in his statement how his art collage came to be: “Sunday, April 19 was supposed to be an amazing part of my running journey. I was going to run in the Drake Road Races Half Marathon.”
The half marathon was canceled, so Neyens decided to run a marathon — in his apartment.
“It was fun,” he said. “I did campaigns on Instagram and Facebook. I kept a blog. I strategically planned it for the day that the road race was supposed to happen. I had water whenever I wanted. I had my best friend there to cheer me on. I had a high five after every mile. The hardest part was having to turn around after every 30 or 40 meters.”
The collage tells the reader or viewer about the experience of that of that apartment marathon.
“Each piece tells a part of the story, and it’s very intriguing,” Neyens said.
Neyens also exhibited at UD in February 2019, when his installation illustrating the relationship between brain health and art was displayed.
“Positive brain health has been a big part of my life,” he said. “I love being creative and being an inspiration of some sort.”
The youngest artist in the exhibit is 9-year-old Jensen Garfield, of Iowa City. His colorful family silhouette received the stamp of approval from Allen Garfield, his grandfather.
“I wanted it to be a little more exciting than just black and white stick figures,” Jensen said.
The 3-foot wide piece is depiction of his family, which also includes his aunts, uncles, grandparents and a new baby cousin.
“It’s been boring to not see everybody,” Jensen said.
While he prefers sports more than art right now, Jensen admits he enjoyed putting the piece together, and his mom, Meg Garfield, thinks there might have been a spark ignited.
“I see him getting involved in a lot of projects he wouldn’t have otherwise,” she said.
Zander Saleh, 28, a professional photographer from Dubuque, has two of his photos on his display. They both feature his niece, Meredith Saleh, but with different emotions attached to each.
“I wanted to capture the emotions that a lot of people were feeling,” he said. “But I also wanted to demonstrate that there is hope coming.”
Saleh majored in computer graphics and interactive media while a student at UD.
“I always really enjoyed messing with images,” he said. “Then, I had a mentor whose style was journalistic, and he taught me to try and capture what really is.”
Garfield has been pleasantly surprised at the success of the exhibit so far.
“I was amazed at how this little idea has snowballed into this exhibit,” he said. “We are getting hits from all over the world. It really shows you the power of the inquisitive mind and how the web can tap into that.”