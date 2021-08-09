The world’s oldest magic trick, acetabula et calculi, reportedly dates back to early Rome. Today, it’s known as cups and balls and while there are endless variations, it all comes down to trying to figure out how small balls pop in and out of three upside-down cups unseen.
Making sure you get enough nutrition as you get older also requires a sleight of hand. You need extra nutrients to protect your strength, cognition, immune function and bone, eye and heart health, while you take in fewer calories daily. Here are four nutrients you should pack into every day.
Calcium: For bone health, aim for three servings a day of fat-free dairy, two servings daily of dark leafy greens like kale, spinach and collards. Also good: canned fish, like sardines.
Vitamin D: Get a good daily dose from fish such as salmon, mushrooms and fortified foods. Get your blood level checked: Most folks need a supplement too. It helps with immune function and bone strength.
Vitamin B12: Essential for nerve and blood cell health, it’s in fortified whole-grain cereals, lean meat and fish. A blood test will show if you need a supplement.
Protein: Whole grains and legumes, tofu, fish, nuts and lean poultry can deliver the protein you need to gain and maintain muscle mass and function. A 150- to 160-pound senior might need 65 to 70 grams daily. That could come from 6 ounces of salmon (40 grams), 3 ounces of white meat turkey (24 grams) and 1 cup of brown rice (5 grams).
