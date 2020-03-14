SINSINAWA, Wis. — “Nature Davina,” an ecumenical gathering to celebrate the spring equinox, the season of Lent and the feast of the Annunciation, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
The gathering will draw on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its feasts and the growing Wild Church Network. Attendees will meet inside the main entrance and proceed outdoors.
Registration is not required, and a freewill offering will be appreciated.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.