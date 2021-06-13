Happy Pride Month, everyone. This June marks the 50th anniversary of official LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations in the United States, and what better way could we celebrate than by reading books together?
There are lots of wonderful titles for all ages that celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices and promote love for ourselves and others. The following are recent releases that might appeal to young adults, children and even our youngest toddler or preschool-aged friends.
“The Black Flamingo,” by Dean Atta (Balzer + Bray, 2020)
This novel-in-verse explores the life of Michael, a boy who grew up more interested in playing with Barbies than traditionally masculine toys. As a gay, biracial teen, Michael struggles to find where he fits in with his largely white and straight classmates.
As he gets older, Michael is desperate to find some community beyond his mom and his best friend. When he gets to college, Michael gets a chance to explore his identity as a gay Black man outside of his hometown.
Eventually, he finds the Drag Society where he finally finds a community that makes him feel empowered and confident in who he is. This is when Michael discovers the Black Flamingo — the bravest version of himself.
Ultimately, this is a story that celebrates queerness, Blackness and the journey we all take to find a place for ourselves in the world.
This story is best for ages 12 and older.
“Rick,” by Alex Gino (Scholastic, 2020)
This chapter book introduces us to Rick, a boy who is just starting middle school and realizing that he probably will have to deal with his problems sooner or later.
For one thing, Rick’s best friend is kind of a jerk and he never does anything to stop him from bullying other kids. For another, Rick is tired of being teased about having crushes — girls or boys, he just doesn’t feel that way about anyone. And finally, Rick doesn’t know exactly who he is or how he fits into the world around him.
As Rick tries to work through these problems, he is introduced to the Rainbow Spectrum Club at school. Here, Rick starts to understand that things don’t have to be black and white. He starts to feel okay not knowing exactly who he is.
Will Rick have the courage to stand up and let his voice be heard?
This story is best for ages 8 to 12.
“What Riley Wore,” by Elana K. Arnold and Linda Davick (Beach Lane Books, 2019)
This picture book celebrates the wonder of dressing up and challenges the idea that clothing must be gendered.
Throughout the book, in colorful illustrations and kid-friendly text, we see how Riley dresses from day to day depending on their mood.
One day, Riley feels shy and wears a bunny costume; on another day, Riley wears a cape to give an extra boost of bravery during a trip to the dentist.
No matter what Riley feels, there is an outfit that perfectly conveys the emotion. With supportive and understanding peers and adults, this story normalizes the freedom dressing up can give you and emphasizes the joy that comes with expressing your true self.
This story is best for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
No matter your age, I hope you take some time this month to celebrate LGBTQIA+ friends, family and community members by reading some of these excellent recent book releases.
If you would like even more recommendations, visit the online catalog of Carnegie-Stout Public Library at carnegiestout.org.
In the meantime, all of these titles and more can be found at your local library or bookstore.