“Black Panther,” 7 p.m. on TBS
After his father was killed in a bomb blast, T’Challa (Boseman) assumed the dual role of the King of Wakanda and its protector under the guise of the superhero Black Panther. A secretive and technologically advanced kingdom, Wakanda soon becomes threatened by a pair of enemies determined to undermine T’Challa’s rule and bring down the dynasty. To save the kingdom, T’Challa teams up with CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Freeman) and the members of Wakanda’s special forces, fully embracing his identity as the Black Panther to protect his people and stop a global war from breaking out.
“Coco,” 7:20 p.m. on Freeform
When Miguel learns that his family forbids music because of his great-great-grandfather, he tries to prove himself but accidentally ends up in the Land of the Dead. Once there, he sets out on a journey to find the man who turned his family against music.