The Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2441 Lincoln Ave., will host Museum Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
Museum Day celebrates Smithsonian magazine-affiliated museums and cultural institutions with free admission and local events.
Volunteers also are needed from 9 a.m. to noon for invasive species removal and habitat restoration. Volunteers will receive a complimentary ticket to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, good for admission on any day.
If you are interested in volunteering, call 563-557-9545 x215 or email jmcgovern@rivermuseum.com.
To request Museum Day tickets or for more information, visit smithosonianmag.com/museumday.