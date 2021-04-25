Today is National DNA Day, a day that celebrates the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003.
The day is an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the latest advances in genomic research and explore how those advances have impacted our cultural landscape, particularly in a few important fields: Medicine, genealogy and law enforcement.
The goals of the international project were many, but the principal goal was to complete a high-quality version of the human DNA sequence in 15 years. The project was completed two years ahead of schedule.
DNA, which stands for deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two chains that coil around each other to form a double helix. This double helix carries instructions for the development, function and growth of everything that happens in our bodies, from our eye and hair color to characteristics of our personalities.
Our DNA “code” might even have an influence on things like our career paths, the foods we love and that “pull” we might feel for a certain place we visit.
“It’s a blueprint for how we make us us,” said Dr. Kelly Grussendorf, associate professor of biology at the University of Dubuque. “It determines everything. How tall we’re going to be, our eye color, our personality. It plays a huge role in disease development. It’s the body’s instructions for making us who we are.”
DNA has become a household acronym thanks to the work of the project scientists. In addition to becoming a valuable law enforcement tool, it has allowed genealogists and family members who research their ancestral roots to put more of the pieces of their family puzzles together.
“It took years and years to take DNA and be able to read across those sequences,” Grussendorf said. “Once we were able to get there, that’s when the fun began. But we needed to get it to a point where we could do it at a lower cost.”
There is very little difference in DNA from one human to the next, even if they are not blood related.
“It’s like one long sentence with no breaks in it,” Grussendorf said. “DNA varies very little from person to person. It’s the little things that make the difference. Those tiny little changes are what make each of us unique.”
Mary Eberle, a genetic genealogist in Madison, Wis., and owner of DNA Hunters, which she founded in 2015, said advances in DNA research have allowed many people searching their ancestry to fill in gaps that were unanswered by a paper trail.
“Before DNA, we could talk to our family, sit down with our grandparents or great-grandparents,” she said. “And there were records like birth, marriage, death and census records. Ultimately, the further you go back, you would get stuck. And those are called brick walls. Those are still an issue today, but DNA helps with things like that. There might be questions like ‘My great-grandfather had two wives’ and it’s unclear which one you descend from.”
Eberle, who worked as a molecular biologist for 10 years, had been delving into her family history for years but didn’t realize that people were using DNA for genealogy research.
“In the fall of 2014, I was watching the PBS show, ‘Finding Your Roots,’ and they had a DNA expert on,” she said. “I got very excited and signed up for a weekend workshop.”
It was through that workshop that she learned to put the pieces together.
“Hearing all of the stories in that workshop, which focused on adoption and unknown parentage, I decided this is what I want to do,” Eberle said.
Eberle said DNA has allowed family members, particularly distant relations, to find each other.
“People are finding cousins that they didn’t realize they had,” she said. “For me, I found some cousins in Milwaukee (Wis.). It was through that DNA testing that I was able to connect with them. Without DNA, we wouldn’t have this information to find these family members.”
Ancestry, 23andMe and Family Tree DNA are a few of the companies that offer DNA testing to the consumer. While these companies are sure to say the kits are for “entertainment purposes,” Grussendorf said they are reliable.
“They use the same kind of techniques to process these kits that they use in criminal cases,” she said. “They’re well-supported.”
Besides filling in the gaps in your family tree, many of the kits you can buy commercially also analyze for health and medical issues. But Grussendorf cautions not to worry too much when something pops up on your DNA results.
“You might have a letter in your DNA that says you might get depression or you might have the BRCA gene (which causes breast cancer),” she said. “But the key word is ‘might.’ You might have an increased chance of it. I think that was a worry for people for a long time.”
While certain genes, such as Huntington’s disease, are a guarantee that you will get the disease, those cases are rare. But Grussendorf said anything that shows up on a profile is worth a mention to your healthcare provider.
Scientists continue to study DNA, finding new ways to fight disease and discover more about the human blueprint.
“This last year, the Nobel prize was awarded to two female scientists for a technique called CRSPR,” Grussendorf said. “It’s a DNA editing mechanism that gives us the ability to go in and chance a sequence back to its original form. We’re working on that here at UD right now.”
CRSPR could potentially change the lives of those with inherited genetic diseases, such as Huntington’s or Parkinson’s, as well as aid in the creation of new medicines and treatments.
Whether for scientific research or adding another branch to the family tree, DNA has become a part of our daily lives in the 21st century, and continues to be a source of fascination for scientists, genealogists and anyone exploring why they are who they are.
“It’s amazing,” Eberle said. “I still am blown away whenever I can put the pieces together.”