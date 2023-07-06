If your birthday is today: Live with and learn from your mistakes. Communication is the best way to ensure mental, emotional and financial security. Control your emotions, speak the truth and offer sound solutions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Figure out how to protect yourself from toxic people and situations. Take the road less traveled and align yourself with like-minded people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Regulate your spending. Don't feel obligated to keep up with others. Do whatever promotes peace of mind and opportunity. Put more energy into grooming yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't share too much information. Work behind the scenes. A reunion will connect you to someone who can help you excel.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participate in something energizing. Actions speak louder than words. Engage in some strenuous physical activity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make headway at home by handling your to-do list. You'll discover that finishing what you start leads to peace of mind. Practice makes perfect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take precautions, verify information and put yourself first. Boost your qualifications through educational pursuits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't feel pressured. Call the shots, stay in control and make things happen. A change will bring you closer to your desired lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't fill your head with nonsense. Don't risk damaging your reputation, good relationships or well-being for someone else's benefit.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Having a strong idea about how you want things to play out will help you be productive. A romantic gesture will bring change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Rely on the people who love you, not on someone filling your head with nonsense. Express yourself through actions and kindness. Change what you need to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Discuss your plans with someone close to you. Take a break from people you can't count on. Live by the rules.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Rethink your strategy, verify information and stick to simple guidelines that lead to self-improvement. Don't ignore a change in yourself or in someone close to you.